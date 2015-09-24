(Adds background, details about rescue proposals)

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 24 China's Fanya Metals Exchange in southwest China's Yunnan province blamed members of the media for damaging its credibility and spreading "malicious rumours" that have suppressed prices and left it with a liquidity crisis.

Hundreds of protesters assembled outside the offices of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in Beijing on Monday to complain that Fanya has been unable to pay back investments amounting to billions of yuan.

Fourteen minor and rare metals trade on Fanya exchange, which said in July it was experiencing liquidity problems after large numbers of investors tried to withdraw their holdings at the same time.

The exchange offers clients a range of investment products based on physical metals that it stores in its warehouse, with investors profiting either through rising prices or from interest payments on financing deals.

Fanya said in a statement on Thursday that certain media had deliberately incited panic among investors, which had sparked a "run" on the exchange.

Earlier, Fanya had proposed delisting six of the 14 metals that are traded on its exchange to help resolve the crisis.

It said in a statement on Wednesday that trading members and other industrial entities could buy investors' holdings of cobalt, rhodium, vanadium pentoxide, silver, dysprosium oxide and terbium oxide, which would then be delisted.

The exchange holds stocks of 21 tonnes of cobalt, 0.046 tonnes of rhodium, 35 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide, 3.32 tonnes of silver, 149.15 tonnes of dysprosium and 4.05 tonnes of terbium, according to website on Thursday.

Those stocks are worth about 215 million yuan ($33.7 million) based on spot prices quoted on information provider SMM in Shanghai.

The proposal includes debt restructuring options for another six metals in which the exchange holds larger stocks, namely indium, ammonium paratungstate (APT), germanium, bismuth, antimony and gallium.

The proposal does not mention two other metals, selenium and tellurium.

Fanya said it intends to submit the proposal to the authorities. The exchange is regulated by the local government in Yunnan.

Investors were enticed by rising prices to buy metals on the exchange, but demand for the metals has been falling this year as a result of China's slowing economic growth, and Fanya's warehouses are now bulging with stocks.

The exchange holds 19,228 tonnes of bismuth, more than twice as much as total annual global consumption in 2012.

In its Thursday statement, Fanya denied media claims that as many as 220,000 investors were involved, saying the number was closer to 80,000. It also said its total outstanding investments stood at 36 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.3784 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Polly Yam and David Stanway; Editing by Tom Hogue)