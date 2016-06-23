SHANGHAI, June 23 Chinese police have impounded
over 70,000 tonnes of non-ferrous metals and other assets of the
Fanya Metals Exchange, the local government said, after
arresting the company head and others following accusations it
was running a multi-billion-dollar Ponzi scheme.
After months of protests, dozens of investigators took over
the Kunming-based Fanya exchange building late in 2015, and
earlier this year police arrested the head of the exchange, Shan
Jiuliang, along with 15 other suspects.
"After a great amount of investigation and collection of
evidence, we have basically uncovered criminal facts in the
alleged illegal fundraising," the Kunming municipal government
said in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday.
It said police had arrested 19 suspects, including Shan, and
taken control of more than 70,000 tonnes of nonferrous metals as
well as other assets and funds.
Launched in 2011, the Fanya exchange advertised itself as a
state-supported organisation aimed at boosting prices of
strategic metals mined in China.
It offered an investment product promising annual returns as
high as 13.68 percent and the flexibility to deposit and
withdraw money at will.
But it started restricting withdrawals last April, citing
liquidity problems.
Last July, hundreds of people protested outside the exchange
in Kunming in southwestern Yunnan province, alleging it had lost
investments of more than 40 billion yuan ($6.1 billion) and
complaining of government inaction.
Investors had complained last year that regulatory failures
allowed the Fanya exchange to operate without a proper license,
while many of them assembled outside the offices of the China
Securities Regulatory Commission in September saying local
authorities in Yunnan had failed to respond to complaints.
Local officials, however, have said they have done their job
well.
($1 = 6.5754 yuan)
