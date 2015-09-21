BEIJING, Sept 21 Hundreds of investors gathered
outside the headquarters of China's securities watchdog on
Monday to protest against a metals exchange in a southwest
province they accuse of defrauding them of billions of yuan.
Carrying banners emblazoned with the words "ignoring Fanya
fraud", the protestors were eventually dispersed by police from
the main gates of the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC) in Beijing's financial district after more than two
hours.
"We were protesting today because we have no other option
and no one has responded to our complaints," an investor
surnamed Fang told Reuters outside the CSRC's headquarters.
The Fanya Metal Exchange, located in the city of Kunming in
Yunnan province and authorised by the local government, trades
14 minor and rare metals, including indium, bismuth, tungsten,
antimony and cobalt.
It attracted billions of yuan from investors who bet on
higher prices, building up huge stocks of metals in its
authorised warehouses. That also helped support prices in the
exchange and helped provide financing to some firms.
As many as 220,000 investors nationwide were enticed by
rising prices to buy metals on the exchange, but demand for the
metals has been falling this year as a result of the slowing
economy, and Fanya's warehouses are now bulging with stock. The
collapse in equity markets also prompted some investors to try
to cash in their bets on Fanya in July.
"Their propaganda never mentioned anything about risks,"
said Fang. She added that in some regions, local banks had
encouraged clients to invest in products linked to Fanya's
metals. She said as much as 45 billion yuan ($7 billion) had
been invested in the exchange and had not been repaid.
In an "open letter" to Premier Li Keqiang handed to Reuters
outside the CSRC building, another protester said he had
invested as much as 392,000 yuan on the exchange and now had no
way of retrieving it.
Fanya said in a statement in July that it was experiencing
liquidity problems after large numbers of investors tried to
withdraw their cash at the same time, with a spokeswoman noting
that investors were wanting to switch their cash into the
equities markets.
An employee at Fanya's corporate clients department who
declined to be identified told Reuters on Monday that there was
a "run" on the company, but she declined to acknowledge that
they had any problems with cash flow. She said the exchange was
still running smoothly.
Last month, investors apprehended Fanya chairman Shan
Jiuliang at a hotel in Shanghai and handed him over to police,
according to media reports. He was subsequently released.
Shan and his wife Zhang Peng, also a vice president and
director of Fanya, bought 20.95 percent of the Hong Kong-listed
film production company, Imagi International Holdings Limited
, for 543 million Hong Kong dollars in September 2014.
Shan is now chairman and executive director and Zhang
executive director of Imagi. A spokeswoman at Imagi said
operations at the company were normal, as were communications
with the chairman.
($1 = 6.3676 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway and the Beijing newsroom,
Additional reporting by Polly Yam in HONG KONG; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)