BEIJING Dec 19 China's government said it will
promote public-private partnerships (PPP) in its agricultural
industry, the latest step to open up the nation's vast farming
sector as leaders met on Monday to discuss deeper reforms to
modernise the market.
Two key government bodies said in a joint statement they
would support private capital being injected into areas of the
sector such as crop and livestock protection, infrastructure
development and improving the quality of farmland.
China has used the PPP financing model to boost other
sectors as growth in the world's second-largest economy slows
and the government aims to clamp down on traditional off-balance
sheet borrowing methods used by local authorities.
Finding new ways to fund rural economic growth and modernise
farming would help develop one of the nation's largest
industries, which has been reliant on government cash until now.
The release from the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC), China's top economic and industrial planner,
and the Ministry of Agriculture, did not offer many concrete
details.
The aim would be to promote supply-side structural reform in
agriculture, along with "sustainable and healthy" development of
agriculture.
To attract investors, the government will need to provide
most of the funding for projects and keep close tabs on their
implementation, said Ma Wenfeng, an analyst at the Agricultural
Bank of China.
In other PPP, some local governments chasing investment and
growth have expanded the scope of projects and dressed up purely
commercial projects as public-private partnerships, the
government warned last week.
"With the participation of private capital, economic
development efficiency will be higher. But still the government
needs to pay the larger share in those key areas and also
strengthen supervision on the implementation of those projects,"
said Ma.
The PPP announcement came as state-run news agency Xinhua
reported that Chinese leaders convened a central rural work
conference on Monday to review the country's rural and
agricultural progress in 2016 and map out plans for 2017 and
beyond.
The annual meeting is expected to focus on supply-side
structural reform, considered a way to boost agricultural
modernisation and enhance the sector's competitiveness, it said.
Policymakers proposed structural overhaul at the same
meeting a year ago.
After years of bumper harvests, China no longer struggles
with food shortages, but in some markets, like soybeans, it
still relies on imports.
Domestic farmers cannot compete with cheaper imports and
China accounts for most of the world's demand of the bean used
to make oil and animal feed.
