BEIJING, April 24 China will invest around 600
billion yuan ($95.1 billion) to improve the efficiency of its
farms and boost grain output by 25 million tonnes by 2015,
Xinhua said on Tuesday.
The extra spending will help China create around 26.7
million hectares of "efficient farmland" by 2015, Xinhua said,
citing Dong Zuoji, a planning director at the Ministry of Land
and Resources.
For food security, China will keep at least 120.2 million
hectares of land for grain production, Xinhua said, but noted
that would be challenging as China's total farmland acreage had
fallen 6 percent from 1998 to 121.9 million hectares in 2010.
As the world's most populous country and biggest consumer of
grain, China is under pressure to produce more food to feed its
people, leading experts to call on Beijing to expand farming
overseas to overcome land constraints and low productivity.
Rising food demand in the world's second-biggest economy has
also spurred a growing number of companies to set out plans to
build or expand pig and chicken farms in China.
($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by David Holmes)