BEIJING, March 6 China will increase its budget for farming subsidies by 10 percent this year from year ago, agriculture minister Han Chengfu said at a press conference on Thursday.

Han did not give an absolute figure for the subsidies.

The country's top economic planning agency has said that China will broaden the scope and increase spending on agricultural subsidies for grains and other commodities in a bid to boost food security.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton)