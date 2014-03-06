BRIEF-Lonkey Industrial to pay annual cash div as 0.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.2 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
BEIJING, March 6 China will increase its budget for farming subsidies by 10 percent this year from year ago, agriculture minister Han Chengfu said at a press conference on Thursday.
Han did not give an absolute figure for the subsidies.
The country's top economic planning agency has said that China will broaden the scope and increase spending on agricultural subsidies for grains and other commodities in a bid to boost food security.

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 40 percent to 75 percent, or to be 48.3 million yuan to 60.3 million yuan