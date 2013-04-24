* 16,000 dead pigs floated down Shanghai river in March
* Documents reveal massive overcrowding on hog farms
* Experts say overcrowding key factor in spread of disease
* Local authorities plan to force cuts to pig numbers
* Pressure on small farmers prompts some to cut corners
By Adam Jourdan
JIAXING, China, April 25 Overcrowding on farms
around Shanghai was the underlying factor that led to 16,000
dead pigs floating down the Huangpu river into China's affluent
financial centre, according to an analysis of official documents
and interviews with farmers in the region.
The appearance last month of carcasses of rotting hogs in a
river that supplies tap water to the eastern Chinese city was a
morbid reminder of the pressures facing China's mostly
small-scale farmers as the country grapples with food safety
scares, environmental pressures and, most recently, a bird flu
outbreak.
Until now the main reason for Shanghai's startling outbreak
of dead hogs appeared to have been a local government crackdown
on criminal gangs that had been selling abandoned carcasses as
meat on the black market, meaning fewer ended up in the river.
But a deeper look suggests that an unsustainable level of
overcrowding -- a key factor in the spread of disease and death
rates -- was the critical issue. Experts warn that if conditions
are not improved the incident may not have been a one-off.
"We can't let things go on the way they are or it won't
just be the 10,000 or so pigs in the river this year, we'll see
more in the coming years," said Xu Yafeng, CEO of NX28, a
specialist web platform for agricultural information.
In an acknowledgement of the problem, officials launched a
plan late last year to slash the number of pigs in the region --
a drive that may have made things worse in the short-term by
cutting the amount of land available for farming before there
was a corresponding reduction in livestock.
The number of pigs in Jiaxing, a city just to the west of
Shanghai identified as the main source of the dead pigs, more
than doubled over the last two decades. It hit 7.5 million in
2012, even as the local government cut the amount of land
available for farmers.
This overcrowding of pigs led to the city-wide plan to cut
hog numbers to below 2 million within just two years.
" the winter to this spring, the trend of dead pigs
has been particularly serious," Wang Xianjun, a local
environmental official, told the Jiaxing Daily in March.
"We keep digging more pits to deal with the dead pigs, but
if it carries on like this, they won't be able to take them."
Wang's words proved prophetic. Just four days later, the
first reports emerged of pigs drifting down the Huangpu.
Local officials contacted by Reuters declined to comment.
FARMING BOOM
China's booming demand for meat has the potential to create
ever more crowded farms, ripe for the spread of disease. Pork
demand is expected to grow around 20 percent from 2012 levels to
60 million tons by 2020, according to a recent Rabobank report.
The number of small hog farmers around Jiaxing climbed over
the last few years as pork prices surged, resulting in far too
many pigs for the land available.
Data from a Nanhu district government document in September
shows in 2011 the key hog farming town of Xinfeng had a level of
15.3 pigs per mu (667 sq metres), three times higher than the
level of five hogs per mu local officials recommended in August
2012. The nearby village of Fengqiao had levels of 10 hog per
mu.
"Disease and mortality rates among the pigs have got worse
every year," said one woman in the farming area of Henggang on
the outskirts of Jiaxing. "In some areas this year mortality
rates were probably as high as 30 percent."
The normal mortality rate for pigs in China is around 3 to 5
percent, Fang Yan, the deputy head of the rural department of
China's state planning bureau, told a news conference in
Beijing.
The high density of pig farms, and the poor farm management
that is often associated with small-scale farming operations,
are key risk factors for porcine circovirus -- a common disease
among pigs that is the most likely killer of the floating hogs
-- according to many academic and scientific papers.
Since 2012, however, oversupply has driven pork prices down
sharply. Between the end of January and mid-March this year,
prices tumbled 16.2 percent.
This had a further impact on disease and mortality rates
--when prices are weak, farmers tend to take less care of their
livestock, said Tao Shi, a Shanghai-based expert on hog farming.
Increasingly aware of the urgency of the issue, the Jiaxing
government launched its plan last September to reduce the number
of hogs by two-thirds and to slash the amount of land available
for farming by around 40 percent.
"DESTROY THE PIG PENS"
Since the carcasses were discovered in the Huangpu, the
response has accelerated. A visit to several farming districts
around Jiaxing revealed empty sties, which locals said had been
recently vacated for demolition.
Three local women in Henggang told Reuters that pig farmers
were being given financial incentives to abandon the land, while
one official sign, recently painted on the wall of a nearby
factory, read: "Destroy the pig pens, lead a happy life."
Many farmers are not happy. One 40-year-old said he has been
ordered to close down his farm, while another farmer Reuters
interviewed was in the middle of selling his pigs at a loss of
150 yuan ($24) per head after being told his farm contravened
the regulations. Neither wanted their names used.
"They can't just do it this way and wipe us out so fast,"
the farmer said, as all but one of his pigs were taken away in
two crowded trucks over the space of 30 minutes.
The surge of dead pigs demonstrates the wider pressures
China's farmers now confront. Limited land access, falling pork
prices, tighter profit margins and the rapid spread of
urbanization forces some farmers off the land entirely. Others
are pushed to farm in ever more crowded conditions.
Many Chinese pig farmers use medicated feed containing
antibiotics to help stave off disease, but cost pressures have
led some to cut back on expensive vaccines in favour of giving
medication later when illness strikes. Others skirt incineration
costs by dumping livestock.
David Mahon, Beijing-based managing director of Mahon China
Investment Management said the pressure on farmers' margins was
huge, which could lead to some farmers cutting corners.
"If you push (farmers) to this point, they'll do anything to
save costs."
($1 = 6.1791 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Jane Lee; Additional reporting
by Anita Li in SHANGHAI and Eleven Du and David Stanway in
BEIJING; Editing by Bill Powell and Alex Richardson)