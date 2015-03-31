BEIJING, March 31 China Fashion Week wrapped up
seven days of catwalk shows on Tuesday, showcasing an array of
cool and colourful as well as slightly odd creations by
designers seeking to make a mark among the label-conscious.
One of the hottest tickets of the week for autumn/winter
2015-2016 was for designer Hu Sheguang, whose fame soared last
year when several models wearing his skyscraper heels stumbled
on the catwalk.
High platform shoes remained part of Hu's collection this
year as the designer paid tribute to his Inner Mongolian roots
with grey quilt-like winter jackets decorated with dabs of
colourful red and green floral prints once popular in China's
northeast.
Models, who local media reports said included shirtless
79-year-old actor Wang Deshun, strutted down the catwalk in
duvet-like designs and some wore floral face masks completely
covering their faces, topped with small dark sunglasses.
"When everyone thinks of cotton padded jackets, they will
think of memories from their childhood," Hu said, adding he
wanted people to remember his designs.
He said many Chinese designers were looking for a way to
incorporate their culture into their work.
"Everyone's searching and exploring for the most
sophisticated way to elevate Chinese fashion to the highest
level, how to do things with especially Chinese flavours ... We
can see lots of forward-looking designers who have their own
ideas. I think things are developing in a good direction."
Local designers face stiff competition from global luxury
brands such as Gucci, Prada and Louis Vuitton which have enjoyed
success among the label-conscious Chinese, the top consumers of
luxury goods worldwide.
"If you look at the sales in the Chinese market you can see
that in the past it was always the products with logos that were
selling the best," said Su Mang, Editor-in-Chief of Harper's
Bazaar magazine in China.
"Now this kind of expenditure is gradually decreasing,
everyone is advocating real fashion design and a more vibrant
fashion wave, and this is currently diluting the logo."
(Reporting By Reuters Television and Natalie Thomas; Writing by
Natalie Thomas and Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)