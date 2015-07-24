(For more Reuters Special Reports, double-click on )
By Clare Baldwin and Kristina Cooke
HONG KONG/LOS ANGELES, July 24 In a 2013 script
for the movie "Pixels," intergalactic aliens blast a hole in one
of China's national treasures - the Great Wall.
That scene is gone from the final version of the sci-fi
comedy, starring Adam Sandler and released by Sony Pictures
Entertainment this week in the United States. The aliens strike
iconic sites elsewhere, smashing the Taj Mahal in India, the
Washington Monument and parts of Manhattan.
Sony executives spared the Great Wall because they were
anxious to get the movie approved for release in China, a review
of internal Sony Pictures emails shows. It is just one of a
series of changes aimed at stripping the movie of content that,
Sony managers feared, Chinese authorities might have construed
as casting their country in a negative light.
Along with the Great Wall scene, out went a scene in which
China was mentioned as a potential culprit behind an attack, as
well as a reference to a "Communist-conspiracy brother" hacking
a mail server - all to increase the chances of getting "Pixels"
access to the world's second-biggest box office.
"Even though breaking a hole on the Great Wall may not be a
problem as long as it is part of a worldwide phenomenon, it is
actually unnecessary because it will not benefit the China
release at all. I would then, recommend not to do it," Li Chow,
chief representative of Sony Pictures in China, wrote in a
December 2013 email to senior Sony executives.
Li's message is one of tens of thousands of confidential
Sony emails and documents that were hacked and publicly released
late last year. The U.S. government blamed North Korea for the
breach. In April, WikiLeaks published the trove of emails, memos
and presentations from the Sony hack in an online searchable
archive.
"We are not going to comment on stolen emails or internal
discussions about specific content decisions," said a spokesman
for Sony Pictures, a unit of Tokyo-based Sony Corp. "There are
myriad factors that go into determining what is best for a
film's release, and creating content that has wide global appeal
without compromising creative integrity is top among them."
Chinese government and film-industry officials didn't
respond to requests for comment for this story.
A PALATABLE 'ROBOCOP'
"Pixels" wasn't the only Sony movie in which the China
content was carefully scrutinized. The emails reveal how studio
executives discussed ways to make other productions, including
the 2014 remake of "RoboCop," more palatable to Chinese
authorities.
In a 2013 email about "RoboCop," the senior vice president
at Sony Pictures Releasing International at the time, Steve
Bruno, proposed relocating a multinational weapons conglomerate
from China. His solution: Put it in a Southeast Asian country
like Vietnam or Cambodia. Ultimately, that change wasn't made, a
viewing of the movie shows. Bruno has since left Sony.
The Sony emails provide a behind-the-scenes picture of the
extent to which one of the world's leading movie studios
exercised self-censorship as its executives tried to anticipate
how authorities in Beijing might react to their productions. The
internal message traffic also illustrates the deepening
dependence of Hollywood on audiences in China, where box office
receipts jumped by almost a third last year to $4.8 billion, as
revenues in the United States and Canada shrank.
Other studios have made changes to movies in a bid to get
them approved by Beijing, altering the version that is screened
in China. A scene showing a Chinese doctor who helps the main
character in "Iron Man 3," for example, was lengthened in the
Chinese version and included popular Chinese actress Fan
Bingbing, a comparison of the Chinese and international versions
shows. Produced by Marvel Studios, "Iron Man 3" was the second
top grossing movie in China in 2013. Marvel declined to comment.
THE LOGIC OF SELF-CENSORSHIP
In the case of "Pixels," in which the aliens attack Earth in
the form of popular video game characters, the Sony emails point
to the creation of a single version for all audiences - a
China-friendly one. The logic behind Sony's thinking was
explained by Steven O'Dell, president of Sony Pictures Releasing
International, in a September 12, 2013 email about "RoboCop."
"Changing the China elements to another country should be a
relatively easy fix," O'Dell wrote. "There is only downside to
leaving the film as it is. Recommendation is to change all
versions as if we only change the China version, we set
ourselves up for the press to call us out for this when bloggers
invariably compare the versions and realize we changed the China
setting just to pacify that market."
Efforts by the U.S. motion-picture industry to woo China
come as the ruling Communist Party under President Xi Jinping is
engaged in the biggest crackdown on civil society in more than
two decades. About a dozen human rights lawyers were taken into
police custody this month, and hundreds of dissidents have been
detained since Xi took power in late 2012.
As China rises, its efforts to contain civil liberties at
home are radiating outward. The removal of scenes from "Pixels"
thought to be offensive to Beijing shows how global audiences
are effectively being subjected to standards set by China, whose
government rejects the kinds of freedoms that have allowed
Hollywood to flourish.
"I think the studios have grown pretty savvy," said Peter
Shiao, founder and CEO of Orb Media Group, an independent film
studio focused on Hollywood-Chinese co-productions. "For a type
of movie, particularly the global blockbusters, they are not
going to go and make something that the Chinese would reject for
social or political reasons. That is already a truism."
Sony's emails were hacked ahead of the release of "The
Interview," a comedy depicting the assassination of North Korean
leader Kim Jong-un. When Sony halted the film's release in
response to threats made against movie theaters, U.S. President
Barack Obama warned of the dangers of self-censorship.
Ultimately, Sony released the movie.
"If somebody is able to intimidate folks out of releasing a
satirical movie, imagine what they start doing when they see a
documentary that they don't like, or news reports that they
don't like," Obama said at his year-end White House press
briefing. "Or even worse, imagine if producers and distributors
and others start engaging in self-censorship because they don't
want to offend the sensibilities of somebody whose sensibilities
probably need to be offended. That's not who we are. That's not
what America is about."
FAST & FURIOUS GROWTH
For Hollywood studios, the allure of the Chinese box office
has become increasingly difficult to resist. While box office
receipts in the United States and Canada combined fell five
percent last year to $10.4 billion compared with 2013, box
office receipts in China jumped 34 percent to $4.8 billion in
the same period, according to the Motion Picture Association of
America Inc.
China is on course to set a new record this year: Box office
receipts were $3.3 billion in the first half of 2015, China's
state-run media reported. Action movie "Fast & Furious 7" was
the best ticket seller in China by early June 2015, grossing
$383 million - higher than the $351 million in the United States
and Canada combined. It was followed by "Avengers: Age of
Ultron" and "Jurassic World."
Last November, the vice president of the China Film
Producers' Association, Wang Fenglin, said the Chinese film
market would overtake the United States to become the largest in
the world within three years.
The importance of the China market appears to have informed
decisions taken by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc in its 2012
remake of the action movie "Red Dawn." MGM changed the
nationality of the soldiers who invade the United States from
Chinese to North Korean in post-production, according to Red
Dawn producer Tripp Vinson. MGM did not respond to requests for
comment.
APPARATUS OF CONTROL
To get on the circuit in China, a movie must win the
approval of the Film Bureau, which is headed by Zhang Hongsen, a
domestic television screenwriter and senior Communist Party
member. "Foreign films come to China one after another like
aircraft carriers; we are facing great pressure and challenges,"
Zhang said last year. "We must make the Chinese film industry
bigger and stronger."
The Film Bureau is part of the State Administration of
Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT), which
reports directly to China's cabinet, the State Council. The
administration controls state-owned enterprises in the
communications field, including China Central Television and
China Radio International.
Censorship guidelines are included in a 2001 order issued by
the State Council. The order bans content that endangers the
unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of China, harms
national honor and disrupts social stability. Harming public
morality and national traditions is forbidden.
SAPPRFT guidelines also include bans on material seen as
"disparaging of the government" and political figures. The
broadening scope of these guidelines can be seen in an email
sent last November by Sanford Panitch, who has since joined Sony
as President of International Film and Television, to Sony
Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton.
The email outlines new measures that were being implemented
by SAPPRFT officials: "What is different is now they are clearly
making an attempt to try to address other areas not been
specified before, decadence, fortune telling, hunting, and most
dramatically, sexuality," Panitch wrote.
Studios also have to work with China Film Group Corp, a
state-owned conglomerate that imports and distributes foreign
movies. In some cases China Film also acts as an investor. In
the emails, Sony executives discussed a co-financing arrangement
whereby China Film will cover 10 percent of the budget of
"Pixels." China Film is run by La Peikang, a Communist Party
member and the former deputy head of the Film Bureau.
"TOO MUCH MONEY ON THE LINE"
A total of 34 foreign films are allowed into China each year
under a revenue-sharing model that gives 25 percent of box
office receipts to foreign movie studios. Fourteen of those
films must be in "high-tech" formats such as 3D or IMAX.
The censorship process in China can be unpredictable, the
Sony emails show. In early 2014, the studio was faced with a
demand to remove for Chinese audiences a key but disturbing
scene from "RoboCop," the story of a part-man, part-machine
police officer.
"Censorship really hassling us on Robocoptrying to cut out
the best and most vital scene where they open up his suit and
expose what is left of him as a person," reads a January 28,
2014 email written by international executive Steven O'Dell.
"Hope to get through it with only shortening up the scene a bit.
Don't think we can make a stand on it either way, too much money
on the line, cross fingers we don't have to cut the scene out."
The political climate under President Xi may also be playing
a role, one email indicates. "As to greater flexibility, I am
not so sure about that," Sony China executive Li Chow wrote in
early 2014, commenting on a media report that Beijing was
mulling an increase in its foreign film quota. "The present
government seems more conservative in all aspects and this is
reflected by the repeated cuts to Robocop. Lately, members of
the censorship board seem uncertain, fearful and overly
careful."
In the messages in which "Pixels" is discussed, Sony
executives grapple with how to gauge the sensitivities of the
Chinese authorities.
In a November 1, 2013 email, Li Chow suggested making a
number of changes to the script, including the scene in which a
hole is smashed in the Great Wall. "This is fine as long as this
is shown as part of a big scale world-wide destruction, meaning
that it would be good to show several recognizable historical
sites in different parts of the world being destroyed," she
wrote.
She also advised altering a scene in which the President of
the United States, an ambassador and the head of the CIA
speculate that China could be behind an attack using an unknown
technology. In the final version, which moviegoers are now
getting to see, the officials speculate that Russia, Iran or
Google could be to blame.
"China can be mentioned alongside other super powers but
they may not like 'Russia and China don't have this kind of
technology'," Li wrote in the email. "And in view of recent news
on China hacking into government servers, they may object to 'a
communist-conspiracy brother hacked into the mail server...'"
"THE UNWRITTEN RULE"
In mid-December 2013, Li suggested doing away with the Great
Wall scene altogether, saying it was "unnecessary."
Around the same time, the emails show Sony executives also
discussed relocating a car-chase scene involving the video-game
character Pac-Man from Tokyo to Shanghai, and whether that might
help with the release date in China.
Li Chow advised against the change. "As to relocating the
Pac-Man action from Tokyo to Shanghai, this is not a good idea
because it will involve destruction all over the city and may
likely cause some sensitivity," she wrote in a December 18, 2013
email. "In other words, it is rather hard to say whether it
would be a problem because the unwritten rule is that it is
acceptable if there is no real intention in destroying a certain
building or street and if it is just collateral damage. But
where would you draw the line?"
Ultimately, all references to China in the movie were
scrubbed. That decision appears to have been made in early 2014.
"It looks like Doug is going to heed Li's advice and get all
China references out of Pixels (including not using the Great
Wall as one of the set pieces)," international executive O'Dell
wrote, referring to then-Columbia Pictures President Doug
Belgrad.
The cost of not winning approval to distribute a movie in
China is also evident in the Sony emails. In February 2014, a
Sony marketing executive circulated an email: "Please note that
CAPTAIN PHILLIPS will not be released theatrically in China" - a
reference to the movie in which Tom Hanks stars as Captain
Richard Phillips, who was taken hostage by Somali pirates in
2009.
Budget discussions about "Captain Phillips," contained in
the emails, show Sony executives had expected to earn $120
million globally from the movie, but that changed when they
didn't get approval for it to be screened in China. "We are
short $9M and we won't be getting into China," emailed notes
from a conference call read. "We need to grab every dollar we
can to meet our objectives. It is incumbent on all of us to try
to figure out how we can get more money from this picture."
In a December 2013 email, Rory Bruer, president of worldwide
distribution at Sony Pictures, had speculated that "Captain
Phillips" was unlikely to be approved by China's censors. In the
film, the U.S. military rescues the ship's captain. That plot
element, Bruer noted, might make Chinese officials squirm.
"The reality of the situation is that China will probably
never clear the film for censorship," wrote Bruer. "Reasons
being the big Military machine of the U.S. saving one U.S.
citizen. China would never do the same and in no way would want
to promote this idea. Also just the political tone of the film
is something that they would not feel comfortable with."
Beijing shows every sign of being comfortable with "Pixels."
This week, Sony had some good news: "Pixels" has been approved
for release in China. It opens there on September 15.
(Additional reporting by Viola Zhou in Hong Kong, Megha
Rajagopalan in Beijing and Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles. Edited
by Peter Hirschberg)