BEIJING May 15 News Corp has agreed to
buy a stake in Chinese movie distributor Bona Film Group Ltd
, becoming the latest U.S. media company to expand into
China's booming movie market.
News Corp will take a 19.9 percent stake in Bona Film from
founder and chief executive Yu Dong, Bona said in a statement.
It gave no financial details. The Nasdaq-listed company has a
market capitalisation of about $392 million.
China, which posted box office revenue of $2.1 billion last
year, agreed in February to open its market to more U.S. movies,
adding 14 premium films, such as 3D or IMAX, to the current
quota of 20 foreign films a year.
News Corp China Investments chief executive Jack Gao was
quoted in the Bona statement as sayng the company was attractive
because had film distribution and production as well as
operating cinemas.
"China's film market is growing at a rapid pace, positioning
the country to be the second-largest film market following the
United States," Gao was quoted as saying.
News Corp in Beijing could not be reached for an immediate
comment. Bona Film spokeswoman Hou Ningning said the company
would not comment beyond the statement.
Bona Film distributes films through most theatres in China,
and owns and operates theatres in several large Chinese cities.
It has also expanded into home video products, digital
distribution and television.
Bona CEO Yu said in the statement the company had developed
significantly since its 2010 IPO and wanted to take on select
strategic investors.
"News Corporation's extensive global reach, investment and
distribution will help accelerate our strategy to expand our
global footprint," he said.
DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc, creator of "Kung Fu
Panda", said in February it would build a production studio in
Shanghai in a joint venture with three major Chinese media
companies.
The venture, called Oriental Dreamworks, will develop and
produce Chinese animated and live-action films for distribution
in China and internationally.
Independent studio Relativity Media has also been reported
to have forged an agreement to establish operations in China.