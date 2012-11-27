SHANGHAI Nov 27 Two of China's most influential
state-owned film companies, China Film Group and Shanghai Film
Group, have submitted their applications to list on the Shanghai
stock exchange, the country's securities regulator said.
The plan comes as Beijing encourages domestic media and film
firms to list in order to better compete with new media
companies and privately invested film companies like Huayi
Brothers Media Corp and Bona Film Group.
China Film Group Corporation is the largest
movie producer and distributor in China and the sole importer of
foreign movies in the country. Shanghai Film Group is a unit
under Shanghai Media and Entertainment Group, one of the largest
and most authoritative media conglomerates in China.
Both companies have submitted their application to list on
the Shanghai exchange, according to a document posted on the
China Securities Regulatory Commission's website on Friday.
The applications are the initial stage of the listing
process and the documents did not give a time frame for the
listings or a target amount of the fundraising.
Officials at China Film Group could not be immediately
reached for comment while Shanghai Film Group declined to
comment.
China's IPO market has remained sluggish so far this year,
weighed down by a weak stock market, but listings of media
companies have gathered strong demand partly due to their
scarcity.
Cable TV operator Jishi Media Co Ltd priced its
2 billion yuan IPO at the top of its price range while
state-owned news portal People.cn Co Ltd raised 1.4
billion yuan, more than twice its initial target.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)