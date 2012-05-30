BEIJING, May 30 Chinese financial institutions attracted $620 million worth of foreign equity investment in the first quarter of this year, according to figures released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Wednesday. Meanwhile domestic financial firms made a total of $1.55 billion in outbound equity investments over the same period. In a statement on its website, www.safe.gov.cn, SAFE said it would start to release investment inflow and outflow figures in the country's financial sector on a quarterly basis from 2012. Both figures represent a tiny portion of the inflows and outflows of investment into or from Chinese financial firms. (in billion dollars) Net increase* Outstanding figures~ (Q1) (End-2011) FDI inflows 0.6 68.4 outbound investment 1.6 52.7 * The net increase of inbound and outbound investment only refers to equity investment which gave individual investors 10 percent or more of voting rights in a financial firm. ~ The outstanding figures also include paid-in capital and undistributed profits. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Kim Coghill)