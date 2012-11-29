BEIJING, Nov 29 China's financial institutions, including banks,
attracted a total of $1.53 billion in foreign equity investment in the third
quarter of 2012, according to data released by the State Administration of
Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Chinese financial firms made a total of $901
million in net outbound equity investments over the same period,
SAFE said on its website www.safe.gov.cn.
SAFE started to release data on investment flows in the
financial sector on a quarterly basis from 2012.
Story on China 2011 outbound investment:
(in billion dollars)
-----Net FDI flows*----- Outstanding figures~
(Q3) (Q2) (Q1) (End-2011)
Inbound investment 1.53 1.79 0.62 68.43
outbound investment 0.90 0.38 1.55 52.66
* The net FDI flows only covers equity investment which
gives individual investors 10 percent or more of voting rights
in a financial firm.
~ The outstanding figures include paid-in capital and
undistributed profits.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang; Editing by Kim Coghill)