HONG KONG Jan 9 Credit default swaps on China
have raced to a three-month high as investors brace for a surge
in global bond supplies from the world's second largest economy
even as liquidity conditions tighten at home.
But the spike in the cost of insurance on Chinese debt is
hardly causing any jitters outside the derivatives market for
such paper. In previous cases, spikes were directly related to
the rising possibility of default among mainland companies, most
notably in a mid-2011 episode.
Five-year default swaps in China are trading at nearly 90
basis points, their highest since September, and have risen by
20 bps during the past three weeks.
"Some momentum players are chasing the negative headlines
around the money markets and likely large bond supplies are
causing the spike in CDS levels," said Owen Gallimore, credit
analyst at ANZ Bank in Singapore.
But in reality, what's happening is more of a "pullback"
ahead of Chinese New Year from very low spreads, he said.
Reflecting the rise, net notionals or the amounts that would
be paid out in the market in the event of a sovereign default,
jumped to above $9 billion in the week ending Jan. 3 from last
quarter's $7-$8 billion range.
Most trading in the Asian credit default swaps market is
concentrated in the sovereign sector. The CDS market is widely
used by foreign investors to hedge broadly their exposure to a
country, not just against corporate defaults but also other
local currency investments against which direct hedges are not
available.
A spike in interbank money market rates in the closing days
of 2013 also prompted some hedge funds outside the region to
adopt defensive strategies by buying protection on their Chinese
portfolios.
CHINA TO DOMINATE PIPELINE
As domestic liquidity tightened, Chinese companies have
dominated the first active week in Asian dollar bond market with
issues from KWG Property, Kaisa Group,
Wuzhou International, Guangzhou R&F and Bank
of Communications.
"We expect supply in 2014 to be slightly higher than 2013,
driven by more issuance out of China," Barclays strategist
Krishna Hegde said after Asia ex-Japan posted record bond
issuance volumes last year.
Standard Chartered and Societe Generale also see China
dominating the issuance pipeline this year, as the expectation
of tight onshore conditions drives many mainland borrowers to
overseas markets.
Widening spreads in China CDS also reverse some of the
excessive tightening after last year's plenum. Citigroup has
encouraged investors to buying the five-year CDS in case of any
sharp drops.
"Markets were euphoric after the third plenum announcements
and spreads got a bit too tight and the current spike in CDS
must be viewed in that context," said Eric Liu, a portfolio
manager at Harvest Global Investments in Hong Kong.
The spike is more of a "retracement of some of that
optimism" than an indication a significant trend has started,
according to Liu, who manages nearly $3 billion in funds.
Indeed, the swings in credit default swaps haven't caused
ripples in other asset classes yet. Issuance of offshore
yuan-denominated bonds, or "dim sum" ones, started the year on a
strong note with five firms hitting the market this week.
In the currency markets, the offshore yuan is flirting with
a record high against the U.S. dollar while the non-deliverable
forwards market in the Chinese currency reflects modest
appreciation bets after a nearly 3 percent rise last year.
With three year AAA-rated corporate paper in China now
yielding about 6 percent compared to 4 percent in November, plus
growing signs borrowing costs will rise further, some macro
funds are betting on credit problems erupting in some Chinese
companies.
"The rise in borrowing costs comes at a time overall
corporate profitability is on the decline in China," said the
head of trading at a macro hedge fund in Hong Kong. "Some of
these companies are staring at tough times ahead."
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)