* Issuers may switch to convertible bonds for cheaper funds
* Spike in China yields to encourage demand for such hybrid
bonds
* Corporates can monetise cross holdings via zero-coupon
bonds
By Umesh Desai
HONG KONG, Dec 23 As China's companies grapple
with expensive borrowing costs and growing debt piles, more are
likely to tap convertible bonds for capital as rising interest
rates strain their balance sheets.
Convertible bonds are a niche product in China, much smaller
than equity, bonds and loans as a source of corporate finance.
But for firms with good growth prospects and lower credit
ratings, such bonds would be a cheaper route to funds than
straight debt.
Bankers say issuance may pick up from Asia's most prolific
source of convertible bonds after the U.S. Federal Reserve
raised rates in December for only the second time in a decade
and signalled a faster pace of rate rises next year.
Uncertain conditions under Donald Trump's presidency and
China's economic jitters are also stoking volatility in markets
which could make borrowers hesitant to add to their debt burden.
"The amount in debt outstanding in Asia and the prevailing
leverage ratios means that fixed income markets would struggle
to refinance at the levels that the corporate borrowers want,"
said Miles Pelham, Mizuho global head for convertible bonds.
"The recent hike in interest rates both onshore and offshore
would compel more Chinese borrowers to issue convertible bonds
to secure refinancing at lower coupon levels."
Some companies with outstanding convertible bonds may return
to the market for refinancing next year, bankers said. Those
with put dates on bonds in 2017 include ENN Energy,
Hengan International and Jinko Solar.
HIGHER DEMAND
Asia ex-Japan volumes in the year to date fell marginally to
$5.1 billion from a year earlier, the second straight annual
decline. However, 2016's total excludes $6.6 billion raised in a
deal that bankers say do not represent the broad trend.
"We are seeing increased interest in equity-linked financing
where issuers can still enjoy zero or low coupons," said Gaurav
Maria, executive director at JPMorgan.
He said such issuance also achieves attractive conversion
premiums with no immediate dilution of a company's stock or
their shareholding in listed companies, in the case of
exchangeable bonds.
Chinese issuers, who account for more than half of Asia's
dollar-denominated convertible bonds, raised $3.5 billion via
these hybrid instruments this year, versus $3.6 billion last
year and $4.6 billion in 2014. In contrast, they raised $77.1
billion in traditional bonds.
This year's tally excludes $6.6 billion raised by Softbank
in a structure designed to offload Alibaba shares
without hurting the Chinese e-commerce giant's stock
price.
Rising interest in convertible bonds is a sign fundraising
options are tight and companies feel their stocks are
undervalued. The Shanghai Composite index trades at a
price earnings ratio of 13 times while Japan's Nikkei is
at more than 20.
"We are controlling our net gearing and debt because during
a cyclical trough, it is cash that will save you," said
Sebastian Liu, director at Jinko Solar.
"CBs will still be one of our options in the future to
reduce our funding cost. We are trying to control our debt which
may grow as we gain market share. It's a trade-off between
growth and debt."
This strategy becomes increasingly relevant as bond yields
spike onshore and credit conditions become tighter.
Chinese borrowers, who are sitting on billions of dollars of
investments, could also look to monetise their cross-holdings by
issuing zero-coupon bonds that can be switched for another
company's shares.
State-run giants Baosteel and Yangtze Power
liquidated their holdings in China Construction Bank
at a premium, by selling zero coupon exchangeable bonds.
"We expect more and more cross holdings to be unwound in
China through exchangeables as SOEs (state-owned enterprises)
and conglomerates realise the value of their investments," said
Mizuho's Pelham.
"These holdings could get them zero percent funding and the
ability to sell their stakes at a premium in companies that are
no longer part of their core strategy."
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)