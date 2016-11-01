BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
BEIJING Nov 1 Ten financial institutions conducted 15 credit default swap (CDS) transactions on Oct. 31, the first such transactions in China's interbank market, a Chinese bond supervisory body said on Tuesday.
Those 15 transactions totalled 300 million yuan ($44.28 million) in nominal principal, the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) said in a statement on its website.
The 10 financial institutions include Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , Agricultural Bank of China , Bank of China , China Construction Bank and Bank of Communications . ($1 = 6.7754 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.