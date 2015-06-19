HONG KONG, June 19 (IFR) - Bank of China is
planning to raise as much as USD6-7bn from a multi-currency bond
offering to support a USD40bn Silk Road Fund that will improve
Asia's links to Europe.
The Chinese bank is to issue senior unsecured bonds in US
dollars, Singapore dollars and renminbi, according to sources
close to the deal. The financing may be announced as early as
next week.
Barclays, Citigroup, DBS, HSBC and Bank of China's own
underwriting team are the lead banks working on the deal, the
sources said.
President Xi Jinping announced a USD40bn commitment to set up a
Silk Road infrastructure fund last November, and the fund began
operations earlier this year. The fund's initial USD10bn capital
came from China's foreign exchange reserves and state-owned
policy institutions.
Under the so-called "One Belt, One Road" initiative, China aims
to create a modern Silk Road Economic Belt and a 21st Century
Maritime Silk Road to boost trade and extend its global
influence.
Projects under the plan include a network of railways, highways,
oil and gas pipelines, power grids, Internet networks, maritime
and other infrastructure links across Central, West and South
Asia to as far as Greece, Russia and Oman, increasing China's
connections to Europe and Africa.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing By Steve Garton)