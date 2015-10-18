BEIJING Oct 18 China's Premier Li Keqiang has
called for continued reform of the country's financial system,
while admitting the government faces significant obstacles to
achieving its economic targets.
Li said the government should maintain prudent monetary and
stable macro-economic policies, as the economy continued to face
"downward pressure".
He was speaking to officials and financial professionals at
a meeting to promote financial reform on Friday.
Li's comments, which were only released on Sunday, come a
day before the Chinese government is due to release
third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth figures.
Many economists expect China to report that July-Sept
economic growth dropped below 7 percent for the first time since
the global financial crisis.
On Saturday, Li said meeting this year's growth target of
around 7 percent was "not easy".
President Xi Jinping also acknowledged "concerns about the
Chinese economy" but sought to allay them in a written interview
with Reuters.
Li also said the government needed to move forward with
financial market reforms while improving "the effectiveness of
financial regulation", to prevent and resolve financial risks.
That included creating friendly policies for financial
institutions to write off bad debt.
China also needed to push forward interest rate
liberalization and complete renminbi exchange rate mechanism to
keep the exchange rate basically stable on a reasonable level,
Li said.
Li also called for financial institutions to maintain
sufficient liquidity and growth of total credit, while
supporting new and restructuring companies, including advanced
manufacturing and start-ups.
"There is enough money in the pool, but the transmission to
the real economy faces many systematic obstacles," Li said, "We
need to rely on reform and opening up to solve the problem."
Among those attending Friday's meeting were Vice Premier
Zhang Gaoli and Ma Kai, along with central bank governor Zhou
Xiaochuan.
(Reporting By Matthew Miller and Shu Zhang; Editing by Jon
Boyle)