BEIJING Jan 30 China's Premier Wen Jiabao said the nation's government debt is at an "overall safe and controllable" level, and the government will ensure funding for key projects and avoid "applying the breaks" in a way that could increase systemic risks.

Wen made the comments in a speech reported in the official People's Daily on Monday, in which he also vowed to "break monopolies" against private capital participation in the financial sector.