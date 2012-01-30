* Premier Wen says nation's govt debt at controllable level
* Vows economic management won't cause risks to financial
system
* Comments from speech to financial work conference
By Aileen Wang and Chris Buckley
BEIJING, Jan 30 China's Premier Wen Jiabao
said the nation's government debt is at an "overall safe and
controllable" level, that funding for key projects would be
ensured and that applying the brakes to the problem would be
done in a way to avoid systemic risks.
Investors have been worried by the scale of the debts built
up by China's local governments, which some fear could threaten
the stability of the banking system.
Wen's comments, reported in the official People's Daily on
Monday, were made in a speech dating back to early January at
the government's flagship financial work conference.
Wen pledged to contain and defuse local government debt
risks and avoid the spread of financial risks.
"Currently, our government debt is overall safe and
controllable," he said.
"We are taking the issue of managing local government debt
very seriously. Through clean-ups and regulation, the trend of
expanding investment vehicles has been effectively contained."
China's state audit office said earlier this month it had
uncovered 530 billion yuan ($84 billion) worth of irregularities
involving local government debt.
But the figure is a fraction of the 2 trillion-3 trillion
yuan of sour loans economists believe are buried in the 10.7
trillion yuan of debt local governments had at the end of 2010.
ACTIVELY, APPROPRIATELY EASE RISKS
Wen said China "must both actively and appropriately ease
financial and fiscal risks, and also ensure the funding needs of
key construction projects approved by the government".
But he warned against a simplistic approach to local
government investment.
"We cannot simplistically hit the brakes and use a
one-size-fits-all approach, and must avoid turning localised
risks into comprehensive, systemic risks," he said.
Wen also urged greater attention and controls on
systemically important financial institutions.
"We must study standards for determination and a framework
for assessing our country's systemically important financial
institutions, and we must adopt more stringent oversight
standards towards these institutions, enhancing external
constraints on them," he said.
Wen also vowed to "break monopolies" against private capital
participation in the financial sector, promising broad reforms
to ownership and capital structures in banking, equities,
insurance and other financial institutions that would encourage
more private capital to flow into the financial services sector.
"Improving financial services for small businesses requires
the reform, innovation and regulated development of financial
institutions that come in different types and different sizes,"
he said, making clear there was a role for private credit in the
economy, providing it was properly regulated.
In addition, Wen made the case for more market-based reforms
to interest rates and credit pricing to enhance their roles,
along with exchange rates, as price levers.
Wen said China should "accelerate nurturing of a market
system for benchmark interest rates, guide financial
institutions towards enhancing their risk price-setting
capacities, and steadily advance marketising reform of interest
rates".
And he repeated the long-standing commitment to "further
improve the renminbi exchange rate formation mechanism,
strengthen the flexibility of the renminbi exchange rate in both
directions, maintaining a basically stable renminbi exchange
rate at a reasonable and balanced level".
China would push forward with yuan convertability in an
orderly manner and broaden the use of the currency in
cross-boarder trade settlement, he added.
And Wen reiterated that the government would further
diversify its huge $3.18 trillion foreign exchange reserves.
"We should explore a multi-layer investment channel for our
foreign exchange reserves and further improve the skill of
managing the reserve assets by steadily diversifying the
investment to maintain safety, liquidity and preserve and
increase its value," he said.
SUPPORT FOR ECONOMIC INNOVATION
The Premier said China's financial institutions must step up
support for key areas of economic structural adjustment, for
projects aimed at saving energy and reducing pollution, and for
indigenous innovation.
Beijing has unveiled a slew of tax breaks to help
cash-strapped small firms cope with rising costs and has also
allowed them to issue more bonds and tap other sources of
financing to ease the funding squeeze.
China's big four state-backed lenders are criticised by
small and medium-sized business owners for directing the bulk of
their lending capacity to major state-owned enterprises.
Bank lending in China is essentially rationed by the
government, which sets an annual lending target and decides how
much credit can be created in the economy.
China has set a target of 8 trillion yuan ($1.27 trillion)
in new local-currency bank loans and 14 percent growth in broad
M2 money supply for 2012, three sources familiar with government
plans told Reuters earlier this month.
That marks a rise from 7.47 trillion yuan in new bank loans
and annual M2 growth of 13.6 percent achieved in 2011, implying
a further loosening of policy by the People's Bank of China to
support the economy as growth loses steam and inflation cools.