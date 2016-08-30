SHANGHAI Aug 30 Chinese private investment
funds will conduct a "self-inspection" of their business
practices in compliance with a directive from the State Council,
China's cabinet, according to a notice posted on the website of
the Asset Management Association of China.
The scope of the inspection will include advertising
practices, fundraising from prohibited investor classes, and
other prohibited practices. The inspection initiative follows a
finding by China's securities regulator that some funds had
regularly violated regulations, the Association said.
The notice also requested the funds to strengthen their
internal risk management and to boost training in awareness of
regulations and societal responsibility.
China's finance sector has been under increased regulatory
scrutiny following the dramatic stock crash in 2015 which was
blamed in part on poor regulatory oversight. Regulatory
attention on irregular fundraising and advertising procedures by
private funds and so-called P2P lending platforms has also
intensified in 2016.
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Eric Meijer)