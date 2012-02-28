BEIJING Feb 28 China's total insurance premiums in January rose 10.2 percent from a year earlier to 189.2 billion yuan ($30 billion), the Financial News reported on Tuesday, citing the country's industry regulator.

The growth was broadly in line with 2011, when total premiums rose an annual 10.4 percent to 1.43 trillion yuan.

Life insurance premiums in January climbed 12.7 percent from a year earlier to 139.7 billion yuan, while property insurance premiums edged up 3.7 percent to 49.5 billion yuan, the newspaper said, quoting data from the China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Total assets of China's insurance firms topped 6 trillion yuan by the end of January, the newspaper said.

Insurers' total investments reached 3.8 trillion yuan, and their outstanding bank deposits hit 1.7 trillion yuan, it said. ($1 = 6.3019 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Pullin)