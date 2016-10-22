HONG KONG Oct 22 China Minsheng Investment
Group (CMIG), the country's biggest private investment group, is
targeting a valuation of 1 trillion yuan ($147.81 billion) by
2019, the South China Morning Post quoted its president as
saying.
The business is set for massive expansion, mainly through
acquisitions, the firm's president Li Huaizhen told SCMP in an
interview. He did not give a current valuation of the company.
"We are looking at quite a few segments, encompassing
financial and industrial assets. We are already heavily involved
in new energy, property management, prefabricated construction,
investment banking, leasing and insurance," Li said.
A former chief of the mainland banking regulator's
accounting department, Li said the group's interests are
diversified.
"We want to bundle all the resources of different private
businesses to play a leading role in the Chinese economy," Li
said.
Founded in 2014, CMIG has a registered capital of 50 billion
yuan and its founding members include 59 leading non-state-owned
companies such as Suning Commerce Group and developer Yida
Group.
CMIG initially focused on offering loans and other means of
debt financing to expand its business, and now its total assets
have broken through 200 billion yuan, following a clutch of
investments and acquisitions.
($1 = 6.7654 Chinese yuan renminbi)
