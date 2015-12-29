BEIJING Dec 29 China's central bank said on Tuesday it will introduce a Macro Prudential Assessment system (MPA) in 2016 to replace the current scheme of dynamic adjustment in bank reserves.

The new system will help fend off systemic risks and take into consideration banks' diversified assets, it said on its website (www.pbc.gov.cn).

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)