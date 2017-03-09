SHANGHAI, March 9 China's central bank plans to scrap an intermediate category in assessing capital adequacy at some commercial banks during the current quarter, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The move by the People's Bank of China was taken under its so-called Macro Prudential Assessment (MPA) system, which oversees banks' health, the sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)