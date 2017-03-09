BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
SHANGHAI, March 9 China's central bank plans to scrap an intermediate category in assessing capital adequacy at some commercial banks during the current quarter, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The move by the People's Bank of China was taken under its so-called Macro Prudential Assessment (MPA) system, which oversees banks' health, the sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.