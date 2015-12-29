* C.bank to launch Macro-Prudential Assessment in 2016
* Says new system will help prevent systemic financial risks
BEIJING Dec 29 China's central bank said on
Tuesday it will introduce a new system to assess
macro-prudential risks in the financial system in 2016 as the
country's banking assets become more diversified.
The Macro-Prudential Assessment (MPA) system will replace
the current regime of "dynamic adjustments in differentiated
reserve requirements and desirable loan management" that has
been in place since 2011, the central bank said in a statement
on its website, without elaborating.
Under the existing assessment system, the People's Bank of
China uses window guidance and applies different reserve
requirement ratios to different banks to get lenders to issue
loans at a pace that is appropriate to their respective sizes.
The new assessment system will cover banks' capital adequacy
and leverage ratios, assets and liabilities, liquidity and
foreign debt risks.
It will also monitor banks' pricing of interest rates to
prevent them from engaging in "vicious competition".
The central bank will assess a broader range of credit
products, including banks' bond and equity investments and other
investments, instead of just bank loans.
The new steps will "further improve the macro-prudential
policy framework, more effectively guard against systemic risks,
play a counter-cyclical role and adapt to the trend of
diversified assets," the central bank said.
The central bank has embarked on its most aggressive policy
easing since the global financial crisis, cutting interest rates
six times since late 2014 alongside reductions in banks' reserve
requirement ratios.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong and Sam Holmes)