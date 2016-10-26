BEIJING Oct 26 China's central bank will take
into account off-balance sheet financing at commercial banks to
assess their overall financial health, three sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said late on Tuesday.
The People's Bank of China will make the change to its
so-called Macro Prudential Assessment (MPA) risk-tool to broaden
its regulatory oversight to include wealth management products
often sold by banks and not counted on their balance sheets, the
sources told Reuters.
The MPA assessment framework already included checks of
loans, bond investments, equity investments and buybacks of
financial assets sold, and deposits at non-financial
institutions.
The move marks another step in the PBOC's efforts to control
rising leverage in the nation's financial system and underscored
worries among analysts that unsustainable credit could hit an
already slowing economy hard.
The sources said the latest adjustment to the MPA system,
first introduced to examine banks' capital adequacy ratios, will
create additional restrictions to curb rising debt levels in the
country's financial system.
Zhou Hao, senior emerging market economist at Commerzbank AG
in Singapore, wrote in a note that the new rules would require
banks to reserve more capital.
"This is part of the 'risk control' policy package as the
shadow banking activities have picked up strongly due to
monetary easing," Zhou wrote, adding that Chinese authorities
have also become wary of a property bubble.
Reuters wasn't immediately able to obtain a response from
the central bank.
In recent weeks, the PBOC has also reintroduced the use of
longer tenor, more expensive reverse repo operations in the
money market in what traders and analysts have said is an effort
to reduce dependence on cheap overnight borrowing and curb
leverage in the bond market.
Money raised through the sale of off-balance sheet wealth
management products is known to be a key source of funds for the
bond market.
One source said the latest change to the risk-measuring tool
hasn't as yet come into effect as the central bank was still
gauging the amount of money that would be affected.
The news appeared to push bond yields up. China's benchmark
10-year government bonds yields opened up by 3bps on
Wednesday morning and was trading at 2.732 percent as of 0316
GMT, compared with previous close of 2.717 percent.
The central bank introduced the macro-prudential regime at
the beginning of this year. The new assessment system has also
been used to monitor banks' pricing of interest rates to prevent
them from engaging in "vicious competition".
(Reporting By Chen Yang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)