* All issues of commercial paper over 3 mln yuan to be
electronic by 2017 - sources
* Follows report of alleged bill of exchange scam at major
state bank
* By 2018 China plans 80 pct of commercial paper to be
electronic - sources
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 1 China's central bank
is introducing new rules to the country's corporate bills market
requiring banks to shift to electronic forms of issuance,
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, a move
that follows a recent case of fraud in the sector.
The directive comes from the People's Bank of China's (PBOC)
payment and settlement department and requires corporate bill
issues with a face value of more than 3 million yuan ($464,065)
to be executed electronically as of next year, two sources told
Reuters.
The upgrade comes after recent reports of bill fraud at
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., which domestic
media allege originated as a scam by two of the bank's
employees.
China's commercial paper market is highly fragmented, with
transactions conducted mainly through dozens of regional
centres.
The absence of a centralised system has meant poor liquidity
and limited trading participation, which is mostly conducted by
the People's Bank of China, commercial banks, industrial
companies and businesses that focus solely on discounting and
rediscounting.
Converting bills into an electronic format could help reduce
the risk of forgery and other forms of manipulation, and also
make secondary transactions easier to monitor.
Neither the central bank nor Agricultural Bank of China
immediately commented when contacted by Reuters.
The sources said the minimum issue size requiring electronic
execution would be lowered to 1 million yuan from 2018. By the
end of 2018, at least 80 percent of all commercial paper
business at each financial institution must be completed
electronically, the sources said.
A source at a regional branch of the PBOC told Reuters bills
with face values of more than 3 million and 1 million yuan make
up a relatively small share of the market at present.
Central bank vice governor Pan Gongsheng said the bank was
working on a plan to centralise the commercial paper market
through an electronic system, Shanghai Securities News reported
in early March.
In 2015, Chinese banks and other corporates issued a
combined 22.4 trillion yuan ($3.45 trillion) in commercial
bills, up 1.3 percent from the previous year, according the
central bank's fourth-quarter monetary policy report.
Orient Securities bank industry analyst Wang Jian said a
large proportion of commercial paper business is still done
manually and offline, which currently makes risk-mitigation
difficult.
Commercial paper, sometimes known as corporate bills in
China, refers to short-term obligations with maturities
typically up to 270 days and issued by banks, corporations and
other borrowers to investors with temporarily idle cash.
($1 = 6.4646 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Clark Li, Li Zheng and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Sam Holmes)