SHANGHAI, March 27 Chinese authorities are
finalising plans for a financial reform experiment that would
let individuals in one Chinese city invest in overseas financial
assets, local media reported on Tuesday, marking an important
step towards liberalization of China's capital account.
The "general financial reform zone" pilot project will allow
residents of Wenzhou, in Zhejiang province, to invest directly
in foreign assets, the 21st Century Business Herald reported,
citing a provincial financial regulator involved in developing
the plan.
However, a separate measure included in an early draft of
the plan, which would have permited steps towards interest-rate
liberalisation by Wenzhou banks, has been rejected, the paper
reported.
The rejection of rate reform indicates that senior
policymakers remain reluctant to push ahead on more
comprehensive financial reforms which could threaten the
profitability of the state-dominated banking system and raise
the cost of capital to state-owned borrowers.
The foreign investment provision would create a new channel
for Chinese retail investors to gain exposure to overseas
financial assets, outside of the existing Qualified Domestic
Institutional Investor (QDII) program.
Launched in 2006, QDII is currently the main channel through
which Chinese domestic investors can invest in overseas capital
markets. But China's foreign exchange regulator has so far
granted only $75.2 billion in quotas under the program.
Wenzhou officials originally submitted a plan for the pilot
in October 2011, and the plan has been slowly working its way
through the provincial and central government approval
processes, during which some of the more controversial
provisions were removed, the paper reported.
A stand-alone plan to allow overseas financial investment by
Wenzhou residents was officially released in early 2011 but then
scrapped two weeks later. That plan was subsequently folded into
the broader blueprint for the financial reform zone, the paper
reported.
Other elements of the pilot project will include measures to
encourage micro-lending, lending to small- and medium-sized
business, and to standardize and legalise various forms of
so-called "popular lending" in which residents lend to one
another outside the banking system.
Wenzhou is famous as a center of private entrepreneurship
and grey-market lending. The idea for the financial reform zone
emerged in late 2011, after a series of media reports on Wenzhou
entrepreneurs who had fled or committed suicide after they were
unable to repay high-interest underground loans.
Wenzhou business owners had resorted to such loans after
normal bank loans became increasingly difficult to obtain amid
tight monetary policy in 2011.
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Kim Coghill)