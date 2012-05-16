SHANGHAI May 16 Unregulated private lending rates in the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou are near 22 percent, but have fallen 3 points in the last year, official media reported on Wednesday, an announcement marking the emergence of private lending from the shadows.

The Wenzhou branch of the central bank announced its first "monitoring rate" for private lending in the city, a prosperous centre in Zhejiang province known for vibrant private entrepreneurship and high-interest, grey-market lending.

The cabinet approved a pilot project in March to legalise private lending in Wenzhou and allow private investors to buy into local banks. Analysts say the reform trial could be the first step towards nation-wide financial reform, including interest rate liberalization.

The average private lending rate in Wenzhou is 21.58 percent, down 3.02 percentage points year-on-year and 0.8 points month-on-month, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing an announcement by the local central bank branch.

The branch has conducted a regular survey of private lending rates since 2003, Xinhua reported, but Wednesday's announcement was apparently the first time that the results were publicly released.

Wenzhou lending rates are considered broadly indicative of the availability of funding nationwide, especially for private businesses often shut out of the state-dominated financial system.

China has rolled out measures in the past year that attempt to increase access to credit for small, private businesses.

The survey includes data from 140 collection points, including 30 rural credit agencies, 28 micro-lending companies, 30 credit guarantee companies and 50 pawnbrokers and social lending agents, Xinhua reported. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Ron Popeski)