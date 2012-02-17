BEIJING Feb 17 China may allow banks to
securitise loans made to local governments under a pilot
programme to help ward off potential risks in the banking
sector, the 21st Century Herald reported on Friday, citing
banking sources.
China Development Bank, the largest creditor of local
government debt, and some other commercial banks would take the
lead in a trail project, the newspaper said.
But it did not give a specific timetable on the final launch
of the products.
"China's banking sector could face relatively big systemic
risks. It is very important to strengthen asset liquidity
management, and asset-backed securitisation is no doubt a very
good tool," the newspaper said, citing a unnamed source.
Beijing's economic stimulus package launched in late 2008 to
counter the impact of the global financial crisis sparked
unfettered bank lending to local governments, resulting in piles
of debt - officially estimated at 10.7 trillion yuan - that
analysts fear could destabilise the economy.
The report also said the underlying assets of such products
would be also expanded to include loans to small-to medium-sized
enterprises and agricultural-related projects to boost financing
support for the weakest part of the economy.
The newspaper report comes as Chinese bankers and analysts
called for securitising part of bank loans to stimulate growth
in the banking and financial sectors.
The central bank said this week it would push forward asset
securitisation in 2012 and encourage the development of "safe,
simple and appropriate" financial derivatives.
China launched a securitisation programme in 2005, backed by
high-quality bank assets, such as loans to state companies and
mortgage loans.
The government slowed down the process of financial
innovation in the wake of the U.S. subprime mortgage crisis, but
there are sign that it's picking up again.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)