BEIJING, March 9 China's central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan said Chinese banks are taking part in a pilot scheme to securitise some credit assets this year, an official newspaper reported on Friday.

Zhou's remarks, paraphrased by the China Securities Journal, confirmed an earlier media report that China may launch a new pilot scheme to allow banks to securitise loans, including some of the 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) made to local governments, to ward off potential risks in the banking sector.

The paper, which spoke to Zhou on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress annual parliament meeting, reported the central bank chief as saying the scheme was proceeding at a cautious pace.

Zhou did not provide details on how many banks were included in the pilot or the assets being securitised.

Chinese bankers and analysts have been calling for permission to securitise assets to stimulate credit growth.

The People's Bank of China, the central bank, said in February that it would push forward asset securitisation in 2012 and encourage the development of "safe, simple and appropriate" financial derivatives.

China launched a securitisation programme in 2005, backed by high-quality bank assets, such as loans to state companies and mortgage loans.

The government slowed down the process of financial innovation in the wake of the U.S. subprime mortgage crisis. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)