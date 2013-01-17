* If bank bears risk, would be "huge blow" to industry - Wu
* Bank says employee sold product without authorisation
* Huaxia may face penalties for lax internal oversight
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Huaxia Bank Co Ltd
should not be liable for losses on a failed wealth
management product sold by one of its branches because investors
are responsible for their investment decisions, a former central
bank official said on Thursday.
Wu Xiaoling, a former deputy central bank governor and now a
member of the National People's Congress, said investors need to
know that banks selling wealth products on behalf of others are
not on the hook for losses because they are not the ultimate
borrowers.
This is the first time a government official has defended
Huaxia, which is being investigated by the police after a wealth
product it sold on behalf of a Chinese firm failed to pay back
investors when it matured in November, Chinese media reported.
"If Huaxia is to step up and bear the risks, it will be a
huge blow to the wealth management industry," Wu told a
financial forum in Beijing.
China's wealth management sector has soared in recent years
as investors have sought inflation-beating returns for their
savings. The fast growth has fueled concern that some products
may have been spun off from risky investments.
Wu said while sellers of wealth products can better explain
their dangers as investors often do not know what they are
buying, that does not shift the burden of losses onto them.
Getting the Chinese government or banks, which are majority
state-controlled, to bail out investors when investments sour
will signal to critics that China has a financial system, but
not a properly functioning financial industry.
"China's financial sector cannot develop and an important
problem is that investors cannot bear the responsibility that
they should be bearing themselves," Wu said.
Huaxia, partly owned by Deutsche Bank AG, said
the failed product was sold by an employee without
authorization, although the husband of the employee, who was
held in police custody, disputed that claim.
The failed product was created by Zhongding Wealth
Investment Center, which wanted to raise up to 200 million yuan
($32.2 million) through four wealth products for a pawn business
and an Audi sales company among other projects in the central
province of Henan.
Zhongding eventually raised 119 million yuan across the four
products that offered annual returns of 11-13 percent and all
four products were sold by a Huaxia branch in the suburbs of
Shanghai, Chinese media said.
A Huaxia banker said last month that Huaxia may face
penalties over its failure of internal oversight for allowing
the product to be sold, but the bank is adamant it should not
pay for the default.
China's bank regulator said the industry doubled in size to
6.7 trillion yuan in September, while Fitch Ratings estimated
wealth product sales hit 13 trillion yuan by the end of 2012, or
14 percent of the country's 91.7 trillion yuan deposit pool.
($1 = 6.2165 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Matt Driskill)