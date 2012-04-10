BEIJING, April 10 China's central bank will encourage private investors in Wenzhou to invest in its financial sector, Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said when he toured the eastern Chinese city that is a test-bed for the freeing up of the country's capital account.

China wants to roll out a pilot financial reform programme in Wenzhou and allow local investors to buy into its banks, in the hope that the Wenzhou experiment will form a cornerstone in nationwide financial sector reforms.

Zhou said a key part of the pilot reform includes deregulation, greater access by private investors in the banking sector, as well as financial innovation in the real economy.

Zhou encouraged local governments to be "bold" in carrying out necessary reforms.

The eastern province of Zhejiang and Wenzhou are trying to work out details of the reforms.

