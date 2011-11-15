By Koh Gui Qing
| BEIJING
BEIJING Nov 15 China's biggest commercial
banks face systemic risks if a combination of credit, property,
currency and yield curve shocks that could be withstood in
isolation were to occur together, the International Monetary
Fund warned on Tuesday.
But China can contain these dangers by freeing up financial
markets to give investors, commercial banks and the central bank
greater autonomy from government control, the fund said in its
first-ever review of the Chinese financial system.
While not predicting an imminent disaster, the IMF made
clear China needs to act quickly because it is vulnerable to
destabilising asset bubbles.
"The existing configuration of financial policies fosters
high savings, structurally high levels of liquidity, and a high
risk of capital misallocation and asset bubbles, particularly in
real estate," the IMF said.
The report, which was completed in June but published only
on Tuesday, contains 29 key recommendations. The fund said it
ran a stress test on 17 banks that account for 83 percent of
China's commercial banking system.
The test, done in collaboration with the Chinese central
bank and bank regulator, showed banks' non-performing-loan
ratios rose by at least one percentage point for each
one-percentage-point drop in gross domestic product.
Under a severe scenario where banks suffer a confluence of
shocks, capital adequacy ratios -- or credit safety nets -- of
lenders accounting for about a fifth of China's total banking
assets fell below the regulatory minimum of 8 percent.
The IMF said the severe scenario assumes annual economic
growth of 4 percent; M2 (money supply) growth of around 10
percent; a property price tumble of nearly 26 percent, and a
change in deposit and lending rates of 95 basis points.
RISK RESILIENCE
But since Chinese banks would have to suffer several of
those shocks all at once to face the risk of systemic failure,
the fund was otherwise upbeat on their resilience, even as it
noted they are lending more outside their balance sheets.
"The banking sector's basic liquidity indicators appear
healthy," the IMF said, adding that banks also get stable
funding from an enormous pool of low-cost Chinese deposits.
So much so that even if non-performing-loan ratios were to
quadruple in two years to around 6 percent, the IMF said no
banks would see their capital adequacy ratio fall below the
minimum regulatory requirement.
Equally, it said higher interest rates and a 30 percent
slide in home prices would only have a "limited impact" -- by
shaving less than 0.25 percentage points off the aggregate
capital adequacy ratio.
On China's notoriously exuberant real estate sector, where
prices have clung to record highs even after nearly two years of
market cooling measures by Beijing, the IMF did not judge it to
be bubbly at the time of writing.
"There does not appear to be significant over-valuation of
residential real estate prices in China as a whole, though there
are signs of overvaluation in some market segments," it said.
To keep the house market growing healthily, the IMF said
Beijing needs to liberalise interest rates and the exchange
rate, develop the capital market, free the capital account and
reform fiscal policy by rolling out a broad-based property tax.
The fund said a full assessment of the extent of the risks
and how they could spread was hindered by data gaps, the lack of
sufficiently long and consistent time series of key financial
data, weaknesses in the informational infrastructure, and
constraints on the team's access to confidential data.
(Editing by Nick Edwards and Ken Wills)