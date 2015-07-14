BRIEF-Zastal FY net loss at 42.2 million zlotys
* FY revenue of 35.3 million zlotys ($9.19 million) versus 51.2 million zlotys a year ago
BEIJING, July 14 Approved foreign central banks, sovereign wealth funds and financial institutions can now buy or sell bonds or invest in interest rate swaps in China's interbank market, the Chinese central bank said on Tuesday.
The People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website that foreign central banks and financial institutions must first register themselves with the Chinese authorities before they can proceed to invest in the interbank market.
The central bank said these foreign investors are free to decide the sizes of their investment.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Receives requisite “no-objection” from NSE and BSE for demerger scheme, facilitating independent listing of Reliance Home Finance