SHANGHAI, July 9 Chinese stock traders want
Beijing to create a super-regulator to take over the investor
relations and communication duties of existing regulators, which
they say have co-ordinated poorly in their handling of the
country's stock market crash.
Traders say a lack of co-ordination among the regulators had
heightened investor uncertainty and contributed to the crash's
severity.
In June, when there was huge seasonal demand for cash ahead
of the end of the first half of the year, the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) was cracking down on margin trading
and using large numbers of initial public offerings (IPOs) to
cool the red-hot stock trading.
Simultaneously, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) stopped
offering short-term funds via its open market operations and did
not extend some expiring loans to banks.
These apparently uncoordinated tightenings jointly sparked
worries that contributed to the stock market crash. Chinese
stocks have fallen more than 30 percent since a peak on June 12.
"Only a super coordinator senior to the 'one bank, three
commissions' can partially help avoid a repetition of the
blunders," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank, referring
to how China has one central bank and three market-regulating
commissions.
Having one authority in charge of regulation "has been
discussed for many years, but the state appears to be lacking
the will to implement the plan," he said.
China first discussed a super "state financial stability
commission" during the global financial crisis but traders say
the idea has gone nowhere, partly due to competition for turf
among the PBOC, and the securities, banking and insurance
commissions.
The recent margin trading clamp down had a particularly big
impact, with investors who had borrowed to trade stocks
panicking and selling them aggressively.
"Liquidation of margin traders, especially those borrowed
via the over-the-counter channel, was the main source behind the
market slump," said Xiao Shijun, analyst at Guodu Securities in
Beijing. "Excessive IPOs added to investor woes."
A senior Chinese banker told Reuters that he had heard
complaints from lower level CSRC officials that their leaders
thought they could control the market easily and that their
agency's public statements were actually creating chaos.
Many retail investors echoed this view, with some calling
for an investigation into the CSRC and for the sacking of some
officials there.
"All this activity has supported a view that policymakers
are in a state of panic," said Mark Williams of Capital
Economics.
"In China major decisions are made at the highest level of
the Party and all parts of the system are expected to fall into
line. The result is that new initiatives come from all
directions, including large and state-owned firms."
DEJA VU
Traders say the stock market crisis is similar to the "cash
crunch" of 2013 when the central bank surprised the market by
tightening liquidity at a time of huge cash calls, causing
overnight money market rates to jump to as high as 30 percent,
roiling Chinese and global markets.
The roots of both crises are the same: a mixture of
bureaucracies used to making decisions behind closed doors and
unprepared for how quickly markets can crash.
However, two big factors separate this stock saga from the
money market turmoil.
While the money squeeze hit only corporates and short-term
demand for cash, the stock meltdown affects about 100 million
retail investors in the world's most populous nation, creating a
huge long-term risk in a country where political stability is a
policy cornerstone.
Globally, the Greek crisis has made corrective steps more
urgent this time if China is to avoid dual hits at home and
abroad.
This is why China's regulators are now trying to work
together with their first major across-the-financial-market
rescue package, with the PBOC and the banking and insurance
watchdogs all imposing measures to stop the help the stock
market.
Their joint actions are seen as a major step towards the
establishment of a super financial coordinator that will help
the long-term development of China's financial system, traders
say. (For a FACTBOX, please click on )
