BEIJING Aug 20 China is set to create an agency
led by the central bank to coordinate financial supervision,
without changing the roles of existing industry watchdogs, the
cabinet said on Tuesday.
The State Council said in its approval of the proposal from
the People's Bank of China (PBOC) that the new office will
coordinate China's monetary policies and financial regulations,
maintain financial stability and reduce systemic risks.
The agency would report to the cabinet and its creation is
not expected to affect the role of current supervisors as it
would not be a policy maker.
This is contrary to market expectations, which have long
speculated that China would create a super-agency for financial
regulation to cut bureaucratic infighting and quicken reforms.
For example, the development of China's bond market is
undermined by turf wars between three different regulators.
The central bank governs bond sales in the inter-bank
market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)
oversees bonds issued by listed companies while the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approves bond issuance
by non-public firms.
The country's current main financial supervisors include the
PBOC, CSRC, the China Banking Regulatory Commission, the China
Insurance Regulatory Commission and the State Administration of
Foreign Exchange.
The new agency can also invite the NDRC, China's most
powerful economic planner, and the Ministry of Finance if needed
to its regular quarterly meetings and extraordinary meetings,
the government said in a statement.
It will also increase oversight of cross-asset financial
products and innovations, improve information sharing and set up
an accounting system across financial sectors.
The statement was made public on Tuesday but was dated Aug
15.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim
