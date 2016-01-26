BEIJING Jan 26 China Huarong Asset Management
Co, the country's biggest distressed debt manager by
assets, on Tuesday launched a consumer finance company, the
latest step in the company's bid to become a fully-fledged
financial conglomerate.
Huarong Consumer Finance Co, based in the eastern city of
Hefei, will allow Huarong to "expand from corporate business to
retail business, and from traditional finance to internet
finance," Huarong said in a press release.
The new firm is the first consumer finance company set up by
a state-owned asset manager, Huarong said.
Huarong Consumer Finance will hold initial registered
capital of 600 million yuan ($91.20 million), with 55 percent
contributed by China Huarong and the remainder from three other
domestic companies.
($1 = 6.5790 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)