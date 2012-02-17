BEIJING Feb 17 China's total social financing fell to 955.9 billion yuan ($151.69 billion) in January, down 800.1 billion yuan on a year ago, the central bank said on Friday.

The indicator is published by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to measure aggregate financing in the real economy.

PBOC gave no reason for the sharp fall of the indicator which comprises loans, commercial paper, bonds and stocks and other instruments.

A seasonal impact from China's Lunar New Year holidays, which fell in January 2012 but February in 2011, have distorted other economic indicators in January and is likely to have done so in this instance.

Bank loans in local currency continue to dominate the aggregate financing measure. Chinese banks extended 738.1 billion yuan in new loans in January.

