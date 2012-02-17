(Add table, details) BEIJING, Feb 17 China's total social financing fell to 955.9 billion yuan ($151.69 billion) in January, down 800.1 billion yuan on a year ago, the central bank said on Friday. The indicator is published by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to measure aggregate financing in the real economy. PBOC gave no reason for the sharp fall of the indicator which comprises loans, commercial paper, bonds and stocks and other instruments. The seasonal impact of China's Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in January 2012 but February in 2011, distorted other economic indicators in January and is likely to have done so in this instance. Bank loans in local currency continue to dominate the aggregate financing measure. Chinese banks extended 738.1 billion yuan in new loans in January. Below is a breakdown of different items included in total social financing (amount in billion yuan; proportion in percent): Jan Jan-Dec 2011 amount proportion amount proportion Total social financing 955.9 100.0 12,830.0 100.0 Yuan loans 738.1 77.2 7,470.0 58.3 Foreign currency loans -14.8 * 571.2 4.5 Designated loans 165.3 17.3 1,300.0 10.1 Trust loans 4.2 0.4 201.3 1.6 Bank bill acceptances -21.2 * 1,030.0 8.0 Corporate bonds 44.2 4.6 1,370.0 10.6 Domestic share issuance 8.1 0.8 437.7 3.4 ($1 = 6.3016 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)