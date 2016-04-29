SHANGHAI, April 29 A fire in a basement at the
Shanghai Hongqiao airport has been extinguished, China Central
Television (CCTV) said on its microblog on Friday, citing the
Shanghai fire department.
Two people were killed in the fire and four injured, CCTV
said. It said the fire started underground in a pile of
insulation material.
The People's Daily said on its official microblog the fire
broke out in the basement of terminal one at the airport at
around 7 a.m. local time (2300 GMT Thursday) during an
underground renovation project.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Paul Tait)