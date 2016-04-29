(Updates with details)
SHANGHAI, April 29 A fire in a basement at the
Shanghai Hongqiao airport that broke out on Friday and killed
two people has been put out, China Central Television (CCTV)
said on its microblog, while an airport official said there had
been no disruption to flights.
Four people were also injured, CCTV said. It said the fire
started underground in a pile of insulation material.
"There's been no impact on airport operations," an airport
official, who only gave his surname as Wang and said he was
responsible for traveler inquiries, told Reuters.
The People's Daily said on its official microblog the fire
broke out in the basement of terminal one at the airport at
around 7 a.m. (2300 GMT on Thursday) during an underground
renovation project.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing
by Paul Tait, Robert Birsel)