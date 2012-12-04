BEIJING A fire at an underwear factory in southern China's export-dependent Guangdong province has killed 14 people, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

The fire hit the factory in the coastal city of Shantou and had been put out as of 4pm (0800 GMT), Xinhua said. One person was also injured.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, it added.

China has a patchy record on fire safety. Fire exits are often locked or blocked and regulations can be easily skirted by bribing corrupt officials.

A fire at a nightclub in Shenzhen, just across the border from Hong Kong, killed 44 people in 2008. A senior policeman was later jailed for taking bribes to allow the unlicensed venue to remain open.

At least 120 people were burnt to death when a fire swept through a garment factory on the outskirts of Bangladesh's capital in November.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard)