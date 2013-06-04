By Maxim Duncan
DEHUI, China, June 4 Relatives of workers killed
as fire swept through a poultry slaughterhouse in rural
northeast China blocked traffic and scuffled with police on
Tuesday demanding answers to one of China's worst industrial
disasters in recent years. At least 120 people died.
A handful of men and woman knelt in the middle of the road
in Dehui in Jilin province to stop cars, while a crowd of more
than 100 people gathered around them. Police dispersed the
protesters after about an hour.
Zhao Zhenchun, who lost both his wife and his sister in the
fire, said human error was to blame for the death toll. "I don't
think safety was being managed properly. This should never
happen again. They paid the price with their blood. So many of
these big disasters in China are caused by lax supervision," he
said.
The workplace safety record in the world's second-largest
economy is poor. Fire exits in factories are often locked to
prevent workers taking time off or stealing things, or blocked
entirely, and regulations are easily skirted by bribing corrupt
officials.
It is a record that will likely prompt concerns overseas as
Chinese companies buy stakes in and take over foreign food
producers, such as Shuanghui International Holdings' record $7.1
billion deal, including debt, to buy leading U.S. pork producer
Smithfield Foods.
State news agency Xinhua said those suspected of being
responsible for the accident had been taken into police custody
for further inquiries. It did not elaborate.
Local police said ammonia gas leaks could have caused the
explosions in the plant, the Chinese News Service said. The
slaughterhouse is owned by Jilin Baoyuanfeng Poultry Co, a small
local feed and poultry producer.
PREMISES LOCKED
More than 300 workers were in the plant on Monday, with
employees saying they heard a bang and then saw smoke, Xinhua
reported. Around 100 workers managed to escape from the plant,
whose gate was locked when the fire broke out, it added. Nearby
houses were evacuated.
On Tuesday, Yang Xiuya sat cross-legged in front of a car
and shouted angrily at police, insisting the doors of the
slaughterhouse had been locked at the time of the fire.
"My daughter worked there. They haven't given us any
explanation. It was time for my daughter to leave work, but the
door was locked, so they all burned to death," she shouted. "The
government isn't giving us an explanation."
The death toll prompted President Xi Jinping - on a visit to
Costa Rica before he heads to the United States for a meeting
with U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday - to instruct the
authorities to care for the injured and find out what caused the
disaster, Xinhua said.
Another relative screamed at a line of dozens of unarmed
SWAT police officers and tried to attack them before women
pulled him back. "We can't see our family members and there's no
information. We can't see the survivors or the bodies of the
dead. They need to let us see the bodies," he shouted, wiping
away angry tears.
Many of China's deadly industrial accidents happen in the
huge coal mining industry, in which more than 1,300 people died
last year from explosions, mine collapses and floods.
Jilin is a largely agricultural province and an important
producer of corn and soybeans.