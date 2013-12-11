BEIJING Dec 11 A fire at a market in southern
China has killed 16 people, who were all living in their stalls
when the blaze broke out, state media reported on Wednesday.
The fire broke out at the market in the booming export-hub
city Shenzhen in the early hours of the morning, the official
Xinhua news agency reported.
A city fire department spokesman told Xinhua that
commercial tenants worked and lived in the stores in the market.
The cause of the blaze, he said, was still being investigated.
China, the world's second-largest economy, has a poor record
on workplace safety. Fire exits in factories, office buildings
and shops are often locked to prevent workers taking time off or
stealing, or blocked entirely.
A fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in the northeastern
province of Jilin in June killed 120 people, blamed on poor
management, lack of government oversight and locked or blocked
exits.
Many industrial accidents happen in the huge coal mining
industry, in which more than 1,300 people died last year from
explosions, mine collapses and floods.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ron Popeski)