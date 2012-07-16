* Shanghai offer to raise 1.15 bln yuan ($180 mln
* Proceeds will be used for new projects and technical
upgrading
* To issue up to 150 mln A shares
* Citic Securities will A-share offer's lead underwriter
SHANGHAI, July 16 First Tractor Co Ltd
, China's biggest agricultural machinery producer, will
launch a Shanghai A-share offer this week to raise 1.15 billion
yuan ($180 million) for new projects and technical upgrading.
The company, already listed in Hong Kong, will conduct
book-building for one week starting on Tuesday and will fix an
issue price on July 25, it said in a prospectus published on the
Shanghai Stock Exchange's website, www.sse.com.cn, on Monday.
First Tractor aims to issue up to 150 million shares.
The offering comes at a time when China's stock market is
performing poorly, weighed down by worries over a slowdown in
the world's second-biggest economy.
"Along with new projects in the future, our firm's capacity
and market share will be expanded," First Tractor said in the
prospectus.
First Tractor recorded a net profit of 457.5 million yuan
last year, down from 562.0 million yuan in 2010, while total
operational income rose to 11.3 billion yuan from 10.3 billion
yuan, the prospectus said.
Top Chinese brokerage, Citic Securities, was
appointed the lead underwriter for the Shanghai offering.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index repeatedly
hit six-month lows early last week before rebounding slightly
towards the weekend.
Last Friday, China posted data that showed its gross
domestic product grew 7.6 percent in the second quarter from a
year earlier, its slowest pace in three years.
($1 = 6.38 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.76 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeeney; Editing by Ryan
Woo)