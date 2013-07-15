BEIJING, July 15 China's fiscal revenue rose 12.1 percent in June from a year earlier, while expenditure grew 3 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

Revenues in June hit 1.24 trillion yuan ($202.04 billion) and expenses were 1.31 trillion yuan, according to a statement on the ministry's website, www.mof.gov.cn.

In the January-June period, revenues grew 7.5 percent from the same period last year while expenditure rose 10.8 percent, it added. ($1 = 6.1375 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao, Aileen Wang)