BEIJING, July 14 China's fiscal expenditure
surged 26.1 percent in June from a year earlier to 1.65 trillion
yuan ($265.84 billion), the finance ministry said on Monday,
reflecting the government efforts to speed up spending to shore
up the economy.
The spending growth accelerated from a rise of 24.6 percent
in May.
China's fiscal revenues rose 8.8 percent in June from a year
ago to 1.3 trillion yuan, the ministry said in a statement
published on its website, www.mof.gov.cn
The government reports second-quarter gross domestic product
on Wednesday. Recent data have offered some signs of
stabilisation in the economy as a raft of government stimulus
measures kick in, but many economists believe more policy
support still may be needed later in the year.
($1 = 6.2067 yuan)
(Reporting by Aileen Wang; Editing by Kim Coghill)