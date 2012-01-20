* China fiscal revenues rise 24.8 pct in 2011, deficit at
519 bln yuan
* Government bodies spent 1.99 trillion yuan in Dec alone
* China 2011 nationwide fiscal deficit at enviable 1.1 pct
of GDP
(Updates to add details, background)
By Zhou Xin and Lucy Hornby
BEIJING, Jan 20 China's fiscal revenues
jumped by a quarter in 2011 to a record 10.37 trillion yuan
($1.64 trillion), China's Ministry of Finance said on Friday,
leaving Beijing with plenty of financial firepower to help
manage an economic soft-landing.
Although Chinese governments, including Beijing and local
governments, rushed to spend almost 2 trillion yuan in December
alone, China's full-year fiscal deficit of 519 billion still
fell short of the 900 billion yuan that had been penciled into
the budget in March.
The figures are subject to revision, but if the numbers
hold, the official fiscal deficit will fall to 1.1
percent of China's gross domestic product of $7.47 trillion, an
enviable level when compared with the world's other major
economies that are saddled with heavy government debt.
The finance ministry said the strong 24.8 percent growth of
fiscal revenues in 2011 -- much higher than the budgeted 8
percent -- reflected China's rapid economic growth and handsome
corporate profits.
"Some local government revenues that had originally been
excluded from the budget were included in 2011, which amounted
to an increase of about 250 billion yuan...and pushed up
nationwide fiscal revenue growth by three percentage points,"
the ministry said in a statement on its website
(www.mof.gov.cn).
For many years, China's fiscal revenues have been rising
faster than the overall economic growth, which was 9.2 percent
last year, and the growth rate of household income, offering the
government a growing share of the national wealth.
Corporate income taxes rose 30.5 percent in 2011, while
value-added taxes and import duties also rose quickly.
Personal income tax revenues jumped 25 percent for the full
year of 2011, but the ministry noted that personal income tax
revenues in the last quarter fell 5.5 percent as China lifted
the personal income tax threshold starting from Sept 1.
Beijing is trumpeting the so-called "structural tax cut"
policies for 2012, or tax cuts for selective sectors such as
small household businesses and vegetable vendors.
But these tax cuts were far from being sufficient,
independent economists said. Andy Xie, an economist, argued that
China should cut taxes by 1 trillion yuan.
China's fiscal expenditures in 2011 were 10.89 trillion
yuan, an increase of 21.2 percent.
According to the rough breakdown from the ministry,
government spending on education jumped 28.4 percent, healthcare
was up 32.5 percent and transport up 36.1 percent.
Government spending on affordable housing surged 60.8
percent in 2011 as Beijing started a nationwide campaign to
build up millions of new government-subsidised apartments.
Spending on "energy efficiency and environment protection"
by the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gas rose only 7.2
percent.
China's finance ministry said the numbers were all subject
to revision. China will finalises its 2011 fiscal figures in
March when the finance minister delivers a report to the
country's largely ceremonial parliamentary gatherings.
($1 = 6.3167 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Nick Edwards and Ken Wills)